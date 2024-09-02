ACS for expansion of “Zero Out of School Children” across district Layyah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani directed

the school Education Department to proceed with the second phase of

"Zero Out of School Children" project.

The decision follows the successful completion of the project's pilot phase

and aims to expand the initiative across all union councils of District Layyah.

During a recent meeting with the CEO Education Layyah, Rabbani stressed

the importance of the initiative. The project ensured that every child in the

region had access to education.

The CEO Education Layyah was also instructed to collect comprehensive

data on out-of-school children and nearby schools to facilitate the project's

implementation.

Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen also

attended the meeting, where it was highlighted that newly enrolled students

under the campaign would receive free uniforms, shoes, stationery, and

school bags.

This support will be provided with the help of local philanthropists.

Rabbani further announced plans to invite Chief Minister Punjab Maryam

Nawaz Sharif to Layyah for the formal inauguration of the project once all

necessary arrangements were finalized.

He expressed his commitment to gradually expand the "Zero Out of School

Children" project to all districts of South Punjab.

The meeting also approved a proposal to gather data on out-of-school children

through the Health Department’s Polio Program and other available sources.

The project, which initially started as a pilot in six union councils across Layyah,

Multan, and Bahawalpur, was supported by UNICEF and JICA. The positive

outcomes of the pilot phase have paved the way for this important expansion.

The "Zero Out of School Children" project represents a critical step towards

ensuring that all children in South Punjab have the opportunity to pursue an education,

a move that is expected to have a lasting impact on the region’s socio-economic

development, remarked Rabbani.