ACS For Expansion Of “Zero Out Of School Children” Across District Layyah
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani directed
the school Education Department to proceed with the second phase of
"Zero Out of School Children" project.
The decision follows the successful completion of the project's pilot phase
and aims to expand the initiative across all union councils of District Layyah.
During a recent meeting with the CEO Education Layyah, Rabbani stressed
the importance of the initiative. The project ensured that every child in the
region had access to education.
The CEO Education Layyah was also instructed to collect comprehensive
data on out-of-school children and nearby schools to facilitate the project's
implementation.
Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen also
attended the meeting, where it was highlighted that newly enrolled students
under the campaign would receive free uniforms, shoes, stationery, and
school bags.
This support will be provided with the help of local philanthropists.
Rabbani further announced plans to invite Chief Minister Punjab Maryam
Nawaz Sharif to Layyah for the formal inauguration of the project once all
necessary arrangements were finalized.
He expressed his commitment to gradually expand the "Zero Out of School
Children" project to all districts of South Punjab.
The meeting also approved a proposal to gather data on out-of-school children
through the Health Department’s Polio Program and other available sources.
The project, which initially started as a pilot in six union councils across Layyah,
Multan, and Bahawalpur, was supported by UNICEF and JICA. The positive
outcomes of the pilot phase have paved the way for this important expansion.
The "Zero Out of School Children" project represents a critical step towards
ensuring that all children in South Punjab have the opportunity to pursue an education,
a move that is expected to have a lasting impact on the region’s socio-economic
development, remarked Rabbani.
Recent Stories
Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..
Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today
Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight of family injured in roof collapse57 seconds ago
-
JUI( F) to complete intra party elections by September1 minute ago
-
NADRA, NTL, PKCERT join forces to make the cyber-world more secure11 minutes ago
-
DC Peshawar commended over imposing ban on e-cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches21 minutes ago
-
Five more dengue patients, totaling 15 in Rawalpindi District21 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Governor Punjab's mother-in-law41 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Canal road firing incident41 minutes ago
-
Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan1 hour ago
-
Mayor to take measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi1 hour ago
-
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with Pakistan govt1 hour ago
-
Two dacoits killed by accomplices' firing1 hour ago
-
Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today1 hour ago