ACS For Framing Comprehensive Strategy Before Advent Of Monsoon Season

Published February 27, 2023 | 10:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Local Government, Najam Ahmed Shah on Monday directed all local government institutions to prepare a comprehensive strategy before the arrival of monsoon to prevent any loss of human life or property.

The ACS, while presiding over a meeting held here to review necessary arrangements before the arrival of monsoon and the Shara-e-Faisal beautification project, said that all the stakeholders should be taken on board while formulating a joint strategy and past experiences of monsoon seasons must be considered as well.

Syed Najam Ahmad Shah instructed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and other concerned authorities to prepare and submit a comprehensive report on the measures taken regarding the preparations in advance.

Speaking on the Shahrah-e-Faisal beautification project, he stressed collective measures for the beautification of Shara-e-Faisal according to international standards and said that the Sindh government would take all the stakeholders on board to form a coherent policy in the regard.

The government wanted to portray a positive impression of the city of Karachi to domestic and foreign visitors, he said and directed concerned officers to make the main artery of the metropolis profitable through a renovation with the help of experts so that the revenue earned from it can be used exclusively for the beauty and maintenance of the roads.

The ACS also proposed the creation of a joint authority to keep Shara-e-Faisal permanently clean and profitable, which was appreciated by all the participants of the meeting.

