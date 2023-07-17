Open Menu

ACS For Preparing Feasibility To Develop Boating Club At Ahmad Pur Canal

Published July 17, 2023

ACS for preparing feasibility to develop boating club at Ahmad Pur canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (R), Saqib Zafar, directed the irrigation department to prepare a feasibility report for developing a boating club at Ahmad Pur Canal in order to promote sports of boating.

He said that new opportunities for sports and entertainment were being searched in South Punjab. He expressed these views while talking to citizens at his office here on Monday.

Saqib said that boating competitions will be started after the establishment of a boating club. Players of other countries will also be invited and boating will also be made an international event in the style of the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally.

The other water sports will also get a boost from this project.

ACS South Punjab said that rail restaurants were being established in Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur and work was underway to establish rail restaurants at Ghanta Ghar in Multan and Freed Gate in Bahawalpur.

He said that there was a lack of a gymkhana-style club for common citizens in Multan and a club equipped with sports and a restaurant for the citizens and their families was also under consideration.

