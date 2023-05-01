ACS for preservation of flora and fauna at Lal Sohanra Park

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar said that measures were being taken to preserve the flora and fauna at Lal Sohanra Park on a priority basis to rehabilitate one of the major parks of South Asia.

During his visit to the park on Monday, the ACS said that steps were being taken to create an ecosystem and to maintain the biodiversity.

He issued instructions to the quarters concerned for erecting 65 km long fencing around Lal Sohanra Park and also to fill "Patisar Lake" with water which is spread over an area of 4700 acre of land.

He said that the ecosystem of Lal Sohanra Park would be maintained in the park for the purpose of protecting endangered animals, birds and plants.

Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar maintained that fence would be erected around the Lal Sohanra Park in a phased manner while the "Patisar Lake" would be filled with water from the Desert Canal.

He said that the "Patisar Lake" would be made a habitat for local and visiting birds and Lal Sohanra Park would be made a tourist attraction.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Divisional Forest Officer Fazal Shah said that Lal Sohanra Park was covering an area of 162 thousand acres of land and the fencing around the park will help control the illegal hunting of wildlife.

He further briefed the ACS that the surplus water of Desert Canal will be released into "Patisar Lake" in the current season to maintain the ecosystem.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwer Juppa and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.