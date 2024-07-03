Open Menu

ACS For Preventive Measures Against Likely Damage From Flood

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ACS for preventive measures against likely damage from flood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) In the wake of expected monsoon rains likely to cause flooding, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) directed Commissioners from South Punjab to adopt preventive measures forthwith within their jurisdictions.

In the letter as shared to the media, Fawad Hashim Rabbani directed to the Commissioners to further bound Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned to take steps for protecting crops in their respective districts.

He said that protecting properties of farmers was preliminary responsibility of the government.

He ordered to hold crops' inspection before reaching out the monsoon season here and elsewhere across the region.

He also directed to hold foolproof "flood fighting plan" to cope with probable damage caused by the flood.

He asked the officers and supervisors of drainage nullahs to inspect its performance before time to get its better output in future.

PDM officials must be taken on board to carve out strategy to combat miserable situation arising out of the flood, he emphasized.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Media From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

57 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

14 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

14 hours ago
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

14 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

14 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

14 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

14 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan