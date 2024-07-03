ACS for preventive measures against likely damage from flood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) In the wake of expected monsoon rains likely to cause flooding, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) directed Commissioners from South Punjab to adopt preventive measures forthwith within their jurisdictions.

In the letter as shared to the media, Fawad Hashim Rabbani directed to the Commissioners to further bound Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned to take steps for protecting crops in their respective districts.

He said that protecting properties of farmers was preliminary responsibility of the government.

He ordered to hold crops' inspection before reaching out the monsoon season here and elsewhere across the region.

He also directed to hold foolproof "flood fighting plan" to cope with probable damage caused by the flood.

He asked the officers and supervisors of drainage nullahs to inspect its performance before time to get its better output in future.

PDM officials must be taken on board to carve out strategy to combat miserable situation arising out of the flood, he emphasized.