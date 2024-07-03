ACS For Preventive Measures Against Likely Damage From Flood
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) In the wake of expected monsoon rains likely to cause flooding, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) directed Commissioners from South Punjab to adopt preventive measures forthwith within their jurisdictions.
In the letter as shared to the media, Fawad Hashim Rabbani directed to the Commissioners to further bound Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned to take steps for protecting crops in their respective districts.
He said that protecting properties of farmers was preliminary responsibility of the government.
He ordered to hold crops' inspection before reaching out the monsoon season here and elsewhere across the region.
He also directed to hold foolproof "flood fighting plan" to cope with probable damage caused by the flood.
He asked the officers and supervisors of drainage nullahs to inspect its performance before time to get its better output in future.
PDM officials must be taken on board to carve out strategy to combat miserable situation arising out of the flood, he emphasized.
Recent Stories
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles15 minutes ago
-
Indian troops arrest youth in Baramulla, conduct multiple raids in IIOJK16 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city16 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police returns two cell phones to a traveler26 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 6 kg drugs in 3 operations46 minutes ago
-
BISP makes payments to 119,990 registered beneficiaries46 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting57 minutes ago
-
Advocate among three injured in firing incident in district court1 hour ago
-
LFK bi-annual report exposes escalating human rights abuses in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
DPO reviewed security arrangements for Muharam1 hour ago
-
Five drug peddlers held1 hour ago