ACS For Timely Accomplishment Of Development Projects In South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) In an effort to ensure timely accomplishment of vital development projects, Additional Chief SecretARY(ACS) South Punjab, Faud Hashim Rabbani, convened a high-level meeting with administrative secretaries from various departments on Monday.
Emphasizing the significance of adhering to project timelines, Rabbani underscored that delays not only inflate costs, but also deprive communities of much-needed benefits.
Rabbani urged the secretaries to expedite progress on key initiatives, notably the Mother and Child Hospital in Multan.
He stressed the importance of upholding stringent standards of public service delivery across all sectors.
Additionally, Rabbani highlighted the urgent need to expedite the distribution of ration under the Nigehaban Ramadan Package, ensuring timely assistance to all beneficiaries.
Regarding the "Suthra Punjab" (Clean Punjab) campaign, Rabbani underlined the necessity of meticulous monitoring and underscored the importance of rural area cleanliness.
He directed authorities to implement the successful "Dastak" programme, originally launched in Lahore, in South Punjab, facilitating the citizens by providing essential birth, marriage and other certificates at their door step.
In a bid to enhance environmental sustainability, Rabbani issued directives for a large-scale plantation drive across South Punjab.
Recognizing the pivotal role of health and education, Rabbani hinted at plans to establish science laboratories in every school in the region.In view of the possible threat of floods in summer season, Fuad Hashim Rabbani urged proactive measures to eliminate encroachments in natural river channels and devise strategies to provide canal water for agricultural irrigation in brackish water areas.In the meeting,the administrative secretaries provided comprehensive briefings on the progress of ongoing projects within their respective departments.
