ACS Gives Away Appreciation Certificates To Three ACs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:02 PM

ACS gives away appreciation certificates to three ACs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Irum Bukhari on Monday awarded appreciation certificates to three assistant commissioners who performed well against price hike of essential items.

On the directions of the Punjab Chief Secretary, she awarded certificates of appreciation among Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Omar Draz, AC Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haider and AC Layyah Niaz Ahmed, for their outstanding performance.

Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari said that officers performing well would be encouraged. On the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the availability of essential items at fixed prices would be ensured at every cost, she said and added that action would be taken against those who created artificial shortage of essential items.

