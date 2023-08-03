ACs Hangu, Tal inspect petrol pumps, BHUs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hangu Nawab Gul on Thursday inspected various petrol pumps in Hangu district and checked the gauge cleanliness rate etc.

Action was taken against them according to the law for poor cleaning and low gauge on the pumps and imposed a fine on them.

He gave strict instructions to the pump owners regarding cleanliness and low gauge.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Tal Muhammad Arshad Afridi visited the Basic Health Units (BHUs) of Sarozai Chapri and Darsmand and inspected staff attendance, cleanliness, availability of medicines. He noted the problems and assured to solve them. He also directed the concerned staff to ensure maximum facilities to the patients.