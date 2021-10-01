ACS holds meeting to review e-filing system in South Punjab secretariat

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the world has entered an era of digital technology and it is high time to introduce electronic filing system in the offices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the world has entered an era of digital technology and it is high time to introduce electronic filing system in the offices.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he stated it would not only reduce the gap between different departments, but also help to resolve masses problems rapidly.

The Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Finance Zahid Ikram, Deputy Secretary Abdul Sabur and experts of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) attended the meeting.

Saqib Ali Ateel said that e-filing system needs to be simplified to facilitate training of human resource.

Besides, a mobile App should be developed for e-filing system so that even if the officer is in the field, he can know about the official work. The Additional Secretary Finance South Punjab Zahid Ikram said that Rs.2.7 million have been allocated to purchase laptops, printers, heavy duty scanners and other equipment while Rs.1.2 Million has been released in the first phase. He said that complete record of equipment purchased for e-filing would be kept in each department.

He informed that the process of preparation of bidding documents has started.

PITB experts briefed the meeting regarding drafting and tracking of e-filing system.