Open Menu

ACS Home Deptt Visits Afghan Refugee Camp In Khyber

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2023 | 09:56 PM

ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed on Saturday visited the Afghan Refugees Camp in Torkham District Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed on Saturday visited the Afghan Refugees Camp in Torkham District Khyber.

During his visit, he reviewed the arrangements for the return of Afghan refugees.

The ACS was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir who conducted a briefing on the preparations for the return of illegal foreign nationals in Landikotal.

They inspected the facilities and arrangements made for their return.

The ACS reviewed the preparations for repatriation in both Torkham Border and Landikotal, ensuring that all necessary measures were in place for the smooth return of Afghan refugees.

The DC of Khyber provided a detailed briefing to the ACS during his visit, outlining the steps taken to facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their home country.

The ACS expressed satisfaction with the work and directed to provide facilities to Afghan refugees in the camp.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Visit Nasir Border All Refugee

Recent Stories

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

11 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Pa ..

Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Af ..

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Africa

3 minutes ago
 SBP to announce new monetary policy on 30th

SBP to announce new monetary policy on 30th

3 minutes ago
 8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premat ..

8,000 steps daily may help cut your risk of premature death

2 hours ago
 Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

Maqsood Jan takes charge as DS Railways

2 hours ago
Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago
 Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record ..

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epic

2 hours ago
 HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

HDA suspended NOCs of 18 housing schemes

2 hours ago
 Police claim arrest of outlaws

Police claim arrest of outlaws

2 hours ago
 'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World ..

'Awesome', 'fantastic': Skippers hail record World Cup duel

2 hours ago
 Secretary directs official to conduct research in ..

Secretary directs official to conduct research in agricultural field

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan