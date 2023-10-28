ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed on Saturday visited the Afghan Refugees Camp in Torkham District Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed on Saturday visited the Afghan Refugees Camp in Torkham District Khyber.

During his visit, he reviewed the arrangements for the return of Afghan refugees.

The ACS was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir who conducted a briefing on the preparations for the return of illegal foreign nationals in Landikotal.

They inspected the facilities and arrangements made for their return.

The ACS reviewed the preparations for repatriation in both Torkham Border and Landikotal, ensuring that all necessary measures were in place for the smooth return of Afghan refugees.

The DC of Khyber provided a detailed briefing to the ACS during his visit, outlining the steps taken to facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their home country.

The ACS expressed satisfaction with the work and directed to provide facilities to Afghan refugees in the camp.