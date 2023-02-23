UrduPoint.com

ACS Home, IG Informed CM's Principal About Barkhan Tragedy Inquiry Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:31 PM

ACS Home, IG informed CM's Principal about Barkhan tragedy inquiry progress

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Zahid Saleem and Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh called on Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr Imran Gachki on Thursday and discussed with him issues related to the tragic incident of alleged illegal detention and killing in Barkhan area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Zahid Saleem and Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh called on Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr Imran Gachki on Thursday and discussed with him issues related to the tragic incident of alleged illegal detention and killing in Barkhan area.

ACS Home and IG Police informed about the progress of the investigation so far regarding the incident of the Barkhan.

On behalf of the Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister, ACS Home and IG Police were informed about the instructions of the Chief Minister in the context of the incident.

CM's Principal Secretary Imran Gachki said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus was reviewing the situation himself, saying that the CM would be informed about the progress of the investigation.

He said that there was a clear instruction of the Chief Minister that an impartial investigation should be ensured.

No one will be allowed to influence the investigation, nor will any pressure be accepted, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Progress Barkhan

Recent Stories

Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Pr ..

Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Project

8 minutes ago
 GPSSA discusses challenges and solutions for proac ..

GPSSA discusses challenges and solutions for proactive digital services

9 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga t ..

Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to Lead World Bank - White Hous ..

6 minutes ago
 PAEC to play pivotal role in the field of agricult ..

PAEC to play pivotal role in the field of agriculture research: Pakistan Atomic ..

5 minutes ago
 CDA forms HPFC to address residents' complaints

CDA forms HPFC to address residents' complaints

5 minutes ago
 Food Dept fixes 197,000 metric tons wheat procurem ..

Food Dept fixes 197,000 metric tons wheat procurement target for Hyderabad regio ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.