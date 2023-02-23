(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Zahid Saleem and Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh called on Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr Imran Gachki on Thursday and discussed with him issues related to the tragic incident of alleged illegal detention and killing in Barkhan area.

ACS Home and IG Police informed about the progress of the investigation so far regarding the incident of the Barkhan.

On behalf of the Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister, ACS Home and IG Police were informed about the instructions of the Chief Minister in the context of the incident.

CM's Principal Secretary Imran Gachki said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus was reviewing the situation himself, saying that the CM would be informed about the progress of the investigation.

He said that there was a clear instruction of the Chief Minister that an impartial investigation should be ensured.

No one will be allowed to influence the investigation, nor will any pressure be accepted, he said.