ACS Home visits Control and Command Center

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan Zahid Saleem on Saturday visited the Control and Command Center established at Central Police Office to review security of the Karbla Chehlum procession.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh monitored the different routes of the Chehlam procession at the Control and Command Center.

He expressed satisfaction over peaceful conduct of the procession of Karbala Chehlum.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was given to ACS Balochistan and IG Balochistan by the concerned authorities on the security plan chalked out for the peaceful conduct of procession.