ACS Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive In South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in South Punjab by administering polio drops to children at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Alipur.
He was accompanied by Special Secretary Forest Rana Rizwan Qadeer, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Qurat-ul-Ain, and MS Dr. Ghulam Panjtan Ghalloo.
Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated that eradicating polio has become a significant challenge.
He emphasized that every citizen must contribute to eliminating this dangerous disease. He urged parents to ensure their children receive the essential two drops of the polio vaccine to protect them from this crippling illness.
During this campaign, a target of vaccinating 7,711,535 children under the age of five year has been set. To achieve this goal, 31,370 teams have been deployed across South Punjab, comprising 28,837 mobile teams, 1,524 fixed teams, and 1,010 transit teams.
