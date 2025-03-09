ACs inspect quality, availability of edibles at Ramdan bazaars

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Five violators of selling overpriced food items were sent to jail during inspections conducted by district administration on Sunday.

The inspections were conducted at Ramdan bazaars on different localities for ensuring quality of fruits, vegetables and other edible items.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Jehangira, Gohar Ali visited Akora Khattak and Jehangira bazaras and reviewed availability of official price lists and its implementation.

During inspection, one butcher shop was sealed for violating fixed prices, while another was fined on spot. In addition, the rate and gauge of petrol were also checked at petrol pump located on Hawaii Road.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Sher Ahmed inspected several shops at Rashakai and Sherin Kotay bazars. Five shopkeepers were sent to jail for selling overprices edibles.

The inspection teams directed traders to ensure availability of government approved price lists at prominent places and avoid business malpractices such as hoarding and profiteering.

The inspections were carried out by following directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud for providing maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramadan.