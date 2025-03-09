ACs Inspect Quality, Availability Of Edibles At Ramdan Bazaars
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Five violators of selling overpriced food items were sent to jail during inspections conducted by district administration on Sunday.
The inspections were conducted at Ramdan bazaars on different localities for ensuring quality of fruits, vegetables and other edible items.
A team led by Assistant Commissioner Jehangira, Gohar Ali visited Akora Khattak and Jehangira bazaras and reviewed availability of official price lists and its implementation.
During inspection, one butcher shop was sealed for violating fixed prices, while another was fined on spot. In addition, the rate and gauge of petrol were also checked at petrol pump located on Hawaii Road.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Sher Ahmed inspected several shops at Rashakai and Sherin Kotay bazars. Five shopkeepers were sent to jail for selling overprices edibles.
The inspection teams directed traders to ensure availability of government approved price lists at prominent places and avoid business malpractices such as hoarding and profiteering.
The inspections were carried out by following directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud for providing maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramadan.
Recent Stories
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 parliamentarians meet PM Shehbaz Sharif6 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh spreads Eid cheer with gift suits for deserving women6 minutes ago
-
Qaiser expressed condolences on death of Dr. Sarfaraz6 minutes ago
-
ACs inspect quality, availability of edibles at Ramdan bazaars6 minutes ago
-
2-member bike-lifters gang busted, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt empowers women through poverty reduction programs16 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Chilas GB16 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana for more security arrangements at check posts16 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders among seven held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in Tank16 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh offers condolences to bereaved family in Kot Khuda Yar16 minutes ago
-
Qaiser distributes cloth as Eid gifts to deserving16 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh pays condolence visit to mourn Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed16 minutes ago