Open Menu

ACs Inspect Sanitation Conditions In Kharian, Sarai Alamgir

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ACs inspect sanitation conditions in Kharian, Sarai Alamgir

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher and Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam inspected sanitation conditions in various areas early in the morning.

The AC Kharian checked attendance of sanitation staff and overall cleanliness situation, while AC Sarai Alamgir monitored cleaning activities and staff performance in different parts of the city.

Both officers instructed the staff to further improve cleanliness standards and achieve the set targets.

They said that no negligence regarding sanitation will be tolerated and that every possible step will be taken to provide a clean and green environment for the public. The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying sanitation efforts under the "Suthra Punjab" campaign to ensure a healthier and cleaner environment for citizens.

Recent Stories

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Ro ..

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

6 minutes ago
 SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

23 minutes ago
 Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems ..

Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed

33 minutes ago
  

 

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

51 minutes ago
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

1 hour ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

2 hours ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan