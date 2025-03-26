ACs inspect sanitation conditions in Kharian, Sarai Alamgir

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher and Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam inspected sanitation conditions in various areas early in the morning.

The AC Kharian checked attendance of sanitation staff and overall cleanliness situation, while AC Sarai Alamgir monitored cleaning activities and staff performance in different parts of the city.

Both officers instructed the staff to further improve cleanliness standards and achieve the set targets.

They said that no negligence regarding sanitation will be tolerated and that every possible step will be taken to provide a clean and green environment for the public. The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying sanitation efforts under the "Suthra Punjab" campaign to ensure a healthier and cleaner environment for citizens.