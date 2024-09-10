ACS Inspects Construction At South Punjab Secretariat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, visited offices established in the recently completed Zone 6 of the South Punjab Secretariat. He was accompanied by Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen. During the visit, Rabbani met with officers and staff members, inspecting their offices and workstations.
He stated that the remaining zones of the secretariat, currently under construction, would be completed soon, after which all administrative secretaries’ offices located in Multan would also be relocated to the new building.
Rabbani stated that consolidating all offices under one roof would enhance departmental efficiency, improve monitoring, and ensure quicker resolution of public issues. He also highlighted that the South Punjab Secretariat building was a significant and aesthetically pleasing addition to the region’s assets.
Rabbani directed the engineers of the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to expedite the completion of the remaining zones and instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to finish the landscaping work promptly.
