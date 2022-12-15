ACS irked by delay in gas, power connections to newly built health Projects in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Chief Secretary South Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar took notice of delay in providing power and gas connections to mega health projects completed recently in south Punjab saying the negligence was like denying people access to best health facilities recently made available in south Punjab under projects worth billions of rupees.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar took notice of delay in providing power and gas connections to mega health projects completed recently in south Punjab saying the negligence was like denying people access to best health facilities recently made available in south Punjab under projects worth billions of rupees.

In a virtual meeting, the ACS South observed that the delay was regrettable and issued instructions to Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and SNGPL officials to quicken the process and do the needful at the earliest to activate the health facilities meant to serve the people.

Secretary P&D South Punjab, Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University, Principal Rahim Yar Khan Medical College and Principal DG Khan Medical College attended the virtual meeting. GM SNGPL, Chief Executive Officer Mepco, Project Manager IDAP and officials of Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar regretted the delay in providing electricity and gas connections to mega health projects and said that the purpose of completing the projects within the specified period was to deliver their benefits to the people in time, something that regrettably remained elusive due to no power and gas connections.

He questioned about the delay despite of the fact that demand notices worth millions were deposited. He directed the MEPCO and SNGPL Multan authorities to fix timeline for supply of electricity and gas to the projects and take practical steps in this direction. Saqib Zafar said that dual feeder connection of electricity be provided to Surgical Complex Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. He said, Punjab government wants to inaugurate Cardiology Institute in DG Khan as soon as possible and sought a swift response for its activation by way of electricity facility functional by January 30, 2023. The ACS also directed to provide feeder connection to extension project of Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology Multan by March 2023 and added that arrangements may also be made to provide gas connection to DHQ Hospital DG Khan.

He further said that the Hub and Spoke model project of health under construction in Zahir Pir Rahim Yar Khan should be made active. He made it clear that delay in activation of health projects would not be tolerated.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Mapco and GM SNGPL briefed the Additional Chief Secretary about the provision of electricity and gas connections to health projects.