ACs Khar, Nawagai Visit Cash Assistance Distribution Points In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:24 PM

Assistant commissioners Fazal Rahim of Khar and Habib Ullah Wazir of Nawagai on Tuesday visited to far flung areas across the Bajaur districts to monitor the distribution of Rs 12,000 among the poor and needy families under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant commissioners Fazal Rahim of Khar and Habib Ullah Wazir of Nawagai on Tuesday visited to far flung areas across the Bajaur districts to monitor the distribution of Rs 12,000 among the poor and needy families under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

The two officials met the people receiving cash assistance at various distribution centers and asked whether they had received full amount or not.

They said it was clear instructions from the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur to take stern action against all those officials deputed at the distribution points who were pocketing around Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

They asked the people to register their complaints in that regard if any so that action should be taken against the accused.

The ACs also monitored the steps being taken by distribution points staff in the light of guidelines issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary KP to ensure the safety of people from the coronavirus.

