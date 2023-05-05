ACS KP chairs meeting to review progress of 'KP Reconstruction Program'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress on the 'KP Reconstruction Program'.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Relief and other relevant representatives from departments, aimed to discuss the progress of the program and devise strategies for its successful implementation.

The program was geared towards supporting the construction of schools and other activities related to health and relief in the KP province.

The meeting highlighted the government's dedication to the program and reiterated its importance in uplifting the province's infrastructure and quality of life for its citizens.

The meeting was informed that government would continue to work on the successful implementation of the program and would ensure to achieve its intended goals.