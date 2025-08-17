ACS KP reviews flood preparedness in DI Khan, directs strict departmental vigilance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief SecretARY(ACS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Planning and Development) Ikramullah on Sunday directed all departments to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and warned that negligence or laxity in responsibilities would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan to review preparations and arrangements for dealing with possible flood situations.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner DI Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) DI Khan Abdul Nasir Khan, DC Tank, DC South Waziristan, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners as well as senior officials from Pakistan Army, Health, education, Irrigation, Livestock, WSSC, TMA, Rescue 1122, Local Government, Social Welfare, Civil Defence, Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Public Health Engineering, C&W and other relevant departments.

Briefing the meeting, the DC said that steps had been taken to deal with any flood situation. He informed that encroachments within river limits had been cleared and permanent structures demolished under the Right of Way and River Protection Act.

Public announcements were also made in low-lying and flood-prone areas to ensure timely evacuation.

He added that sluice gates constructed for drainage systems had been inspected to prevent backflow, while mock exercises had also been carried out at different points. The arrangements were made in light of the 2022 floods. Desilting of canals and clearance of bushes along flood channels (Rod Kohis) had also been completed in DIKhan, Tank and South Waziristan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary said that all civil institutions must work diligently, while support from the Pakistan Army will also be sought whenever required.

He directed officials to prepare evacuation plans for vulnerable populations, ensure vaccination of livestock, and establish veterinary and relief points at nearby safe locations.

He stressed that hospitals must be stocked with necessary medicines, including anti-venom and other essential drugs. He also ordered the establishment of control rooms for timely monitoring and quick response to any emergency.