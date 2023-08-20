Open Menu

ACs Launch Operation Against Professional Beggars

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :In a decisive move, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Magistrates have launched a robust crackdown against professional beggars within their respective jurisdictions.

This proactive operation, aimed at curbing the prevalent issue, saw ACs apprehending a total of 48 individuals engaged in professional begging.

The crackdown yielded noteworthy results across various areas. AC Shalimar successfully detained three beggars, while AC Secretariat took six beggars into custody from different parts of the Secretariat sub-division.

In the Industrial Area, five beggars were promptly arrested and subsequently handed over to the police.

Similarly, AC (Rural) took eight beggars under custody and subsequently turned them over to the police, whereas AC City took the lead by apprehending a staggering twenty-six beggars, all of whom were promptly transferred to the police.

This comprehensive operation also extended its reach to address the plight of minor beggars, who were compassionately directed to the Edhi Centre.

The concerted efforts against the beggar phenomenon are set to persist, with daily operations being conducted under the vigilant oversight of ACs, underscoring their dedication to resolving this pressing issue.

