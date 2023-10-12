ACs, magistrates conduct crackdown against beggars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown on professional beggars, the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates of Islamabad on Thursday arrested 29 beggars from their respective areas on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awais Irshad Bhatti arrested 12 beggars from the areas of I-8, I-9 while the Assistant Commissioner Rural arrested seven beggars from the areas of Gulberg Interchange and transferred them to the police station.

Along with this, the teams of AD Civil Defense arrested ten beggars and transferred them to the police station.

In addition, professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the remaining underage children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The operation against beggars is going on under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The crackdown on beggars is an appreciable move and it is hoped that it will help to rid the city of this menace. It is also important to note that the government is taking steps to rehabilitate beggars and provide them with alternative means of income.