ACs, Mukhtiarkars Visit Markets, Imposes Fine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rand, revenue officers visited the markets in their respective areas
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rand, revenue officers visited the markets in their respective areas.
According to a handout issued on Wednesday Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars visited markets/shops of various food items including vegetables, fruits, groceries.
Revenue officers fined Rs 8,000 on seven shopkeepers who overcharged food items.
They warned all shopkeepers to ensure sale of food items at the prices fixed by the District Administration and Revenue Officers. Penalties will be imposed on shopkeepers on non-compliance by revenue officers.
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the people in Ramazan.
People should buy food items at the prices set by the district administration, said Zahid Hussain Rind.
APP/nsm-rzq
