ACs, Officials To Monitor Auction Process At Vegetable Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Syed Asad Raza Kazmi has said assistant commissioners (ACs) and officers have been assigned responsibilities to monitor the auction process at vegetable markets

The purpose of the activity was to review supply and demand of vegetables and to make the process transparent.

By determining their prices, the price list was issued, which would determine the prices of vegetables and fruits correctly and it would benefit the consumers.

He issued instructions while addressing a meeting of special price magistrates here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Faisal Ahmed and Special Magistrates and DO Industries Rashida Batool.

The ADC General said all special price magistrates (SPMs) should display the price list at a prominent place at the retail shops in their limits and action should be taken if the direction was not implemented. He directed the magistrates to increase the price inspections and discourage profiteers.

In the meeting, the performance of 42 special price magistrates appointed to the Sialkot district for two weeks was reviewed.

According to details, 18,258 price inspections were conducted during the last 13 days, 55 people were arrested over profiteering, hoarding and not displaying the rate list and 10 cases were filed under the the Price Act.

As many as 362 shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs 1,663,000. During the inspection, last warning was issued to 1,699 shopkeepers while 26 shops and godowns were sealed.

