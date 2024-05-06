ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) All the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the Federal Capital have inspected hospitals and dispensaries across the city following orders from Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

According to the Spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim, the aim was to assess the state of healthcare services and ensure proper functioning in various medical facilities.

During their visits, the ACs checked the availability of doctors and the overall level of care provided to patients. They also took stock of medicine and vaccine supplies to ensure hospitals had adequate resources to meet patient needs.

Emergency wards and other critical areas were thoroughly examined for safety and operational efficiency.

The security setup at these facilities was also checked. The ACs evaluated the performance of security personnel to ensure the safety of patients and medical staff.

Nouman Nazim said these inspections were part of ongoing efforts to maintain a high standard of healthcare services in Islamabad and to address any issues that might affect patient care or safety.