ACS Pays Rich Tributes To Armed Forces, Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Paying glowing tribute to country's armed forces, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar Monday said that Defense and Martyrs Day was golden chapter in the history of Pakistan.

In a message in connection with Defence Day, he said that Pakistan Army had defeated India when the enemy attacked our country on this day in 1965.

He stated that sacrifices rendered by martyrs of the country would never be forgotten, adding that they were the heroes and each one of us was proud of them.

Zafar said the nation saluted to families of the martyrs and Ghazis, adding, all of us stood behind armed forces for defense of the country.

