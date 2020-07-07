UrduPoint.com
ACS Pays Tribute To Medical Staff For Fighting COVID-19 On Frontline

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:11 PM

Additional Chief Secretary(ACS) South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday paid rich tribute to medical gear working as frontline force against Coronovirus

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Chief SecretARY(ACS) South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday paid rich tribute to medical gear working as frontline force against Coronovirus.

During his visit to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital here, ACS Zahid said nation salutes to its heroes for zeal and zest they showed in fighting global pandemic.

"Doctors, nurses and paramedics are performing their duties with commitment and high spirit to fight COVID-19 for which they deserve appreciation." he remarked.

The ACS informed that Punjab government was utilizing all resources to extend best health facilities to masses specially for treating viral disease after its outbreak in the country.

About development in different sectors in South Punjab, he stated that masses would feel an visible improvement in education, agriculture, industry and other fields soon.

Earlier, DC Amjad Suhaib Tareen briefed ACS regarding the health facility adding that number of beds will be increased by 1, 000 while a medical college for 500 students will established.

A nursing school and paramedics training school for 200 students each will also be built under in hospital, he said and added that it is spanned over 113 acres piece of land.

Tareen said a residential colony besides a mosque will be constructed.

He said that over one lac patients were treated in last fiscal year with an amount of over Rs one billion,adding that old building of the hospital was dedicated for Coronovirus patients.

ADC (F) Jam Aftab Hussain, AC Rana Sohaib, Deputy Director Information, Muhammad Shahzad and others were also present.Later, ACS paid visit to site of industry State.

He directed to execute the project soon as it will be much useful not only for citizens of Muzaffargarh but also for people of the region.

