UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACs Pays Visit To LWMC Headquarters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

ACs pays visit to LWMC headquarters

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Lahore Tuesday paid a visit to LWMC headquarters with an aim to take information regarding the LWMC mechanism of daily cleanliness operation and to develop close liaison between the district administration and LWMC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Lahore Tuesday paid a visit to LWMC headquarters with an aim to take information regarding the LWMC mechanism of daily cleanliness operation and to develop close liaison between the district administration and LWMC.

ACs met LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir and visited LWMC control room where they were briefed on the Video Wall Monitoring system of LWMC and Vehicle Tracking system. The GM Operations gave a detailed presentation to the ACs regarding routine operations, followed by workers attendance and monitoring system.

The ACs acknowledged the efforts of the LWMC and focused on mutual coordinated efforts in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

The LWMC MD stressed the need for close coordination between the LWMC and the city administration. He appealed to the citizens to shoulder responsibility in maintaining cleanliness in city.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Vehicle General Motors

Recent Stories

Amir's dream of a bout in Saudi Arabia to come tru ..

1 minute ago

NAB's operational methodology proved successful fo ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Sends Extra Troops to Observation Posts in ..

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Dispensaries being built for workers in Karachi at ..

6 minutes ago

North Atlantic Council's Visit to Ukraine Reschedu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.