ACs pays visit to LWMC headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Lahore Tuesday paid a visit to LWMC headquarters with an aim to take information regarding the LWMC mechanism of daily cleanliness operation and to develop close liaison between the district administration and LWMC.

ACs met LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir and visited LWMC control room where they were briefed on the Video Wall Monitoring system of LWMC and Vehicle Tracking system. The GM Operations gave a detailed presentation to the ACs regarding routine operations, followed by workers attendance and monitoring system.

The ACs acknowledged the efforts of the LWMC and focused on mutual coordinated efforts in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

The LWMC MD stressed the need for close coordination between the LWMC and the city administration. He appealed to the citizens to shoulder responsibility in maintaining cleanliness in city.