(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani directed authorities

to ensure the preservation of Multan's historical sites and cultural heritage.

During an important meeting, he reviewed the progress of the "Multan Beautification Plan" and "Dilkash Multan" projects, along with security arrangements for shrines.

Rabbani stated that Multan, known as the land of saints, received thousands of devotees on daily basis. He ordered the Auqaf Department to stop the illegal constructions within shrine premises immediately. He further instructed strict measures to enhance security at Darbar Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed and the removal of encroachments around shrines.

With international tourists and cricket fans visiting the city, the ACS issued orders for the immediate cleaning of Qasim Bagh Fort and “Damdama”. He also directed the administration to submit a list of allottees of government plazas at Shaheen Market and Ghanta Ghar.

During the briefing, Rabbani was informed that Rs 850 million was allocated by the Italian government for the Multan Beautification Plan. Of this, Rs 251 million had been spent on the restoration of Sarafa Bazaar, Musafar Khana, and Haram Gate, while Rs 599 million were withdrawn by the Economic Affairs Division.

The ACS was also informed that Rs 300 million allocated for the "Dilkash Multan" project had been fully utilized to restore historic sites such as Hazrat Shah Rukne Alam’s shrine, Hazrat Shah Shams’ shrine, and the Ghanta Ghar building.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, DG Multan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan, and officials from the Auqaf Department and other relevant institutions.