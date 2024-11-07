Open Menu

ACS Rabbani Opens First AI Expo, Says It Triggers Urge To Creativity

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 04:31 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technological Advancement Expo was held here on Thursday, showcasing 80 innovation based models and projects from public and private universities’ students from across south Punjab, in a first of its kind initiative meant to trigger creativity in one of the most-sought-after domain of the information technology (IT).

Thousands of students from universities, colleges, and schools flocked the expo in addition to hundreds of citizens to view what shape the students’ innovation has taken the shape and in what way it improves the quality of life and facilitate business operations.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani opened the expo opened the event formally in the presence of Professors, researchers from public and private universities, besides Special Secretaries of South Punjab, sponsors, and industrialists.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the expo would lead south Punjab to the path of creativity and serve as a milestone in future technological progress. He highlighted how artificial intelligence and technological advancements were rapidly transforming the world, influencing every sector across the global business landscape, be it healthcare, education or industrial management and operations.

Rabbani commended the creative projects presented by universities and educational institutions, demonstrating their hard work, dedication, and commitment to exploring new frontiers in science. He congratulated professors, lecturers, students, and institutions on their remarkable efforts, saying, "You are the pride of South Punjab. Your creativity and innovation lay the foundation for the future of our region and the country.

"

The ACS explained the event was organized under the Triple Helix Model, involving the secretariat administration, educational institutions, and industry representatives. This model ensures that the projects presented today will find a place in the market. With the support of the South Punjab Secretariat, these inventions will be patented, allowing students and institutions to earn royalties, safeguard their intellectual property, and potentially commercialize these models through sponsorships, bringing them to market.

He appealed the sponsors and industry representatives to invest in these creative ideas to transform them into viable products that could benefit society and the economy. Fuad encouraged students to "always push the boundaries of what’s possible." He noted that the world is changing rapidly, and their ideas hold the power to shape this transformation. He urged them to stay curious, passionate, and committed to innovation.

The Additional Chief Secretary also congratulated the South Punjab Secretariat and his entire team for organizing a successful and inspiring event. He specifically acknowledged Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Special Secretary Higher Education Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional Secretaries Atta-ul-Haq, Farooq Dogar and Deputy Secretary Nayyer Mustafa. He extended his gratitude to the heads of the educational institutions as well.

The event also included seminars and practical demonstrations of the projects. The seminar that followed the formal opening, witnessed exchange of views on importance of the projects and science models and how to launch these on commercial basis. Shields were presented to those with outstanding performances.

More Stories From Pakistan