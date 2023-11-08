ACS reveals distressing state of Muslim High School during surprise inspection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar discovered a disheartening state of affairs at Government Muslim High School, as once it was widely renowned for its exceptionally conducive educational environment, making it preferred choice for parents seeking to enroll their children.

During the surprise inspection sans protocol officials, the ACS visit exposed several issues plaguing the school, contributing to a decline in the quality of education.

Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar inspected various areas of the school, including the classrooms, grounds, lawns, store-rooms, and the historical building. The findings were alarming, revealing a severe lack of attention and resources dedicated to the school's upkeep.

One of the most glaring issues was the substandard condition of cleanliness within the school premises. Maintenance of the lawns and grounds was also deemed inappropriate, hampering the overall learning environment. The furniture in the classrooms was in a state of disrepair, with functional pieces left unused in a separate room. Inadequate lighting arrangements in the classrooms further added to the school's woes. Dilapidated furniture and scrap wood had been accumulating in storage for an extended period, posing a safety hazard.

Even the maps displayed in the galleries were deteriorating, and the historic school building had been neglected in terms of construction and repair for many years, revealed official sources.

Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar expressed concern over the lack of efforts by the school administration to secure funds for building repairs and new furniture.

During a conversation with the school's headmaster, he questioned the potential impact of such conditions on the students' education and well-being.

"A clean environment is crucial for providing the best education and training to our students," Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar maintained, underlining the government's responsibility to enhance the quality of education in public schools.

He also urged the headmaster and teachers to treat the school as if it were their own home. He added that that a conducive learning environment was essential for the children's development.

The dire condition of the school highlights a critical issue in South Punjab, the reluctance of parents to enroll their children in government schools due to subpar facilities and a decline in the quality of education.

During his visit, the Additional Chief Secretary took a proactive approach by sitting in a classroom with the students and attending a lecture. He also visited the Primary section, engaging with the children.

Government Muslim High School in Multan currently accommodates 2,222 students, with a teaching staff of 71 and 11 non-teaching staff members, informed Headmaster Akram Shahid during a briefing given to the ACS.

Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar's visit has ignited hopes for the revival of this historic institution and a broader movement to improve public education across the region, said civil society activists, who highly appreciated the visit.