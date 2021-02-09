ACs review arrangements at fruit, vegetable markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration officers on Tuesday visited fruit and vegetable markets to review arrangements and prices of daily-use items.

According to DC office spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha's visited Kachha Fruit and Vegetable Market and reviewed onion auction process.

He directed the management to improve sanitation arrangements in the market and remove encroachments on daily basis in collaboration with Nishtar Zone Squad.

He also ordered to arrest seven shopkeepers for not displaying the rate list in a prominent place.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir visited Bhatta Chowk Bazaar and reviewed arrangements.

He checked the quality of fruits and vegetable being sold at stalls. He also checked implementation of government rates and review rate list in prominent places.

AC Cantt imposed fine of Rs 20,000 for overcharging and other violations.