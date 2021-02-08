ACs review arrangements in govt hospitals

The city district administration officers on Monday visited various government hospitals in the metropolis to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration officers on Monday visited various government hospitals in the metropolis to review arrangements.

According to DC office spokesperson here, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited Gulab Devi Hospital. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital while Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed visited Government Mozang Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that the officers inspected the attendance of doctors and staff, emergency, labor room, supply of medicines, stock, male and female wards while attendance of pharmacy staff in hospitals was also checked.

He said that arrangements made under typhoid campaign in hospitals were also checked.

He said that the patients who came to the hospitals were examined and inquired about the facilities being provided to them. He said that cleaning arrangements were also checked, adding that the hospital management was directed to further improve the sanitation arrangements.

The officers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in the hospitals.