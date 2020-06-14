ACs review sale of sugar at fixed price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioners City Ayub Bukhari and AC Sadar Umar Maqbool reviewed the sale of sugar at fixed prices in grocery stores on Millat Road, Dhanola, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Djikot and other areas.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali urged assistant commissioners and price controlmagistrates to check price of sugar at grocery stores in markets and bazaars and ensure itssale at Rs 70 per kg.