ACS reviews all departments' audit paras, recoveries

A quarterly review meeting was held in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Irum Bukhari regarding audit paras and recoveries of all departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A quarterly review meeting was held in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Irum Bukhari regarding audit paras and recoveries of all departments.

The meeting was attended by representatives of all departments.

It was informed in the meeting that 2,364 paras were settled in three months, while more than Rs 1.1 billion had been recovered.

ACS Irum Bukhari directed all the departments to resolve the audit paras as soon as possible, and ensure their recoveries. She said departments with a large number of audit paras should hold regular meetings with the audit authorities to minimize the audit paras.