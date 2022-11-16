ACS reviews development projects in Kohat Division

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the meeting of the Steering Committee of Kohat Division Development Programme was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary ( ACS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the meeting of the Steering Committee of Kohat Division Development Programme was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary ( ACS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division, representatives of departments concerned and officials also approved work plan of the project.

The meeting also reviewed progress of various development activities in Kohat division.

Under the Kohat Division Development Programme various projects related to roads, irrigation, education and public health engineering ( PHE) were in progress in Kohat , Hangu and Karak districts.