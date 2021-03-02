ACS reviews performance of ACE

UrduPoint.com
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Irum Bukhari on Tuesday visited Anti-Corruption Establishment here to review its performance and administrative affairs

During her visit, DG Anti-Corruption Gohar Nafees briefed her about the ongoing anti-corruption drive.

The DG also detailed upon mega corruption, petty corruption, illegal housing societies and rent of commercial shops. Various internal administrative matters of the department were also discussed in detail.

The ACS while appreciating the performance of the Anti-Corruption Establishment said that corruption would not be tolerated at all.

"Fighting corruption is the main agenda of the government and every institution will have to fulfill its responsibilities", she asserted.

She said that the framework for complaints, inquiries and cases should be modified so that timely steps could be taken to save the government exchequer from losses. Transparency of inquiry procedures would improve problem solving, she added.

She said that arresting the lower cadre would not end corruption or make any difference until the big powers involved in corruption were not being taken under this anti-corruption drive.

