ACS reviews performance of South Punjab development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar presided over a meeting in his office and reviewed the performances of various departments of the South Punjab Secretariat here on Wednesday.

He said that the development projects should be completed on time through effective monitoring of administrative secretaries.

He said that Rs 126 billion were released to the departments of South Punjab this fiscal year.

He said that government departments spent Rs 101 billion on various development projects and the expenditure rate of released funds was 80 percent.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab directed the departments concerned to coordinate with each other for the timely completion of projects, adding that 100 percent utilization of released funds must be ensured.

He said that work has been started on 2468 projects in South Punjab and Rs 254 billion were allocated for South Punjab in the annual budget.

He said that work is underway on 11 mega projects in South Punjab while 9 new mega projects have also been initiated in the region.

He told that Rs 3.04 billion have been spent on the construction of Nishtar-2 in Multan while 100 percent of funds have been utilized in the construction of Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology.

He said that Rs 600 million have been spent on Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan while 1.05 billion rupees have been spent on the highway from Uch Sharif to Ahmedpur East.

He further told that 8 new development projects have also been approved.

He mentioned that 100 percent of funds have been spent on water supply in Cholistan and other projects of the Cholistan Development Authority.

The rate of spending of funds on local government projects has been 95 percent and 86 percent in urban development.

The spending rate on the construction of roads was 91 percent, 90 percent in irrigation, and 84 percent in higher education projects.

Administrative secretaries of all departments were ALSO present at the meeting.