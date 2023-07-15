ACS reviews progress of cotton in Bahawalpur Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar presided over the divisional meeting regarding the current cotton situation in the Civil Secretariat Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar presided over the divisional meeting regarding the current cotton situation in the Civil Secretariat Bahawalpur.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar said that the Punjab government is taking practical steps to ensure cotton compensation of Rs 8500 per 40 kg to farmers.

In this regard, the Federal government has issued instructions to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) for the purchase of cotton.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Anjum Ali Butar, Director General Agriculture (Pest Warning) Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmad, Director Agriculture (Extension) Bahawalpur Jameel Ghori and Deputy Director Agriculture Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahlon and other officers were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts participated in the meeting through video-link. Additional Chief Secretary said that the campaign against fake pesticides and fertilizers in Bahawalpur Division is underway.

Cases have been registered against 20 people and a fine of Rs 12.1 million has been collected. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu directed that targeted operations should be started against fake pesticides on tip-offs and the number of routine samples should not be increased.

He directed that strict monitoring should be done and urea fertiliser's tracking and traceability system should be made transparent.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that technical guidance should be provided to the farmers regarding cotton picking season.

He suggested that all Deputy Commissioners make all cotton ginning factories operational in their respective areas.

The owners of the ginning factories should also cooperate with the farmers during purchasing of cotton and pay Rs. 8500 per 40 mound. He directed that the directors and officers of the Agriculture Department should visit ginning factories on a daily basis. They should monitor the stock position, quality of bales, weight of bales, marking on bales, and arrival register. They should also prepare and submit reports on a daily basis. It was informed to the meeting that due to the increase in heat and humidity in the Bahawalpur division, the attack of pests on cotton has been observed.

As many as 352 teams are engaged in pest scouting and field inspection in Bahawalpur division and 615 hot spots have been reported.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary said that Bahawalpur Division is important as 50 percent of the total cultivated cotton of the province is in this area. The next two months are very important regarding the care of cotton. He directed that the members of the Divisional Expert Groups should provide guidance to the farmers on cotton pest scouting, surveillance, monitoring, and timely control of the pest attack.

The meeting was informed that the cotton picking process has been started in Bahawalpur Division and on average 13 to 14 mounds of cotton per acre are being produced from first harvesting and 8 ginning factories are operational.