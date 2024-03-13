ACS reviews progress on KPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Planning and Development Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited Shahkas District Khyber to review progress on the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project.

During the visit, he was briefed on different activities and options to accelerate the project. ACS directed the staff to prioritize the project and stressed the importance of strong coordination among stakeholders to maximize its potential impact.

The KPEC project aims to enhance economic activity between Pakistan and Afghanistan by improving regional connectivity and fostering private sector development along the Khyber Pass Corridor.