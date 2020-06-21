ACs seal 53 shops, 284 SOPs violators arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have raided on different areas across the district and sealed 52 shops and arrested 284 for violation of SOPs including 22 bakers for selling low weight breads.

The ongoing crackdown of the district administration continues on violation of code of conduct across the district.

The ACs also took action against six restaurants in various localities for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus issued by the provincial government.

According to details, under direction of the deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (City) Sara Rehman inspected various shops on Ring Road and inner city, Assistant Commissioner (Shah Alam) Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq on Charsadda Road, Assistant Commissioner (Matani) Rizwana Dar on Kohat Road, Additional Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah Khan in Shaheen Muslim Town and Pahndu area of the police station. Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi in inner city and Faqirabad areas, Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah inspected shops in different markets of Hayatabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mina Zahir inspected various shops on Kohat Road and Pahndu Road. Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali inspected various shops at University Road Othakal. Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir inspected various shops on Warsakwood while Additional Assistant Commissioner Kashif Jan inspected various shops on Dalzak Road.

A total of 22 bakers from across the city were arrested for selling low weight bread during the operations. Six restaurants were sealed on Orang Road for violating the code of conduct. A total of 53 shops were sealed for violating the code of conduct in different areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar asked the people and traders to wear masks from the time they go out of their houses and strictly abide by the government code of conduct otherwise legal action will be taken against them.