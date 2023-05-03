ACS South for completing uplift projects by June 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (R), Saqib Zafar, directed officials concerned to complete ongoing development schemes by June 30 in all districts of the region.

He ordered to ensure the completion of all mega projects within the stipulated time period so that the masses could benefit from these projects.

Saqib Zafar expressed these views during the inspection of under construction dual carriageway from Karam Dad Qureshi to Qasba Gujrat project, being completed at a cost of Rs 1.95 billion. H was informed that 83 percent of work on the project had been completed.

Secretary C&W South Punjab Jawad Akram, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Salman Khan Lodhi and other officials also accompanied him.

He asked the authorities concerned to closely monitor the projects to maintain high construction quality.

Saqib further directed to speed up the wheat procurement campaign to achieve the set target and said that a strategy be evolved to buy wheat directly from the farmers from fields.

He said that cotton was a major source to earn foreign exchange and increasing the production of cotton was inevitable.

He directed to take measures to increase the per acre cotton production and also directed the administration and agriculture department officials to develop direct contact with the cotton growers to guide and support them.

He announced that rewards would be offered to farmers over per acre high cotton production.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi while giving a briefing to ACS informed that work was in progress on 116 projects under the annual development program.

He said that Rs six billion in development funds were released during the current financial year and Rs 5.63 billion had been spent so far.