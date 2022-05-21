ACS south for crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab and Commissioner Multan Division, Saqib Zafar, ordered crackdown against profiteers and hoarders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab and Commissioner Multan Division, Saqib Zafar, ordered crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

He directed to mobilize all Price Magistrates of Multan Division to take strict action against those who were involved in overcharging.

He issued these instructions while presiding over meeting regarding price control here on Saturday. He asked all the Deputy Commissioners to visit vegetable, fruits and grain markets to monitor the demand and supply. He also directed them to keep the DC counters in the districts active.

He said that provision of flour on cheaper rates has been started across the division under the direction of Punjab government as the government has given Rs 200 billion subsidy on flour and a 10 kg flour bag is being provided at a price of Rs 490.

He directed districts administration to develop integrated mechanism for supply of subsidized flour to masses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan, Rana Akhlaq Ahmed Khan, Additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahmed and other officials.