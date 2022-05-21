UrduPoint.com

ACS South For Crackdown Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

ACS south for crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab and Commissioner Multan Division, Saqib Zafar, ordered crackdown against profiteers and hoarders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab and Commissioner Multan Division, Saqib Zafar, ordered crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

He directed to mobilize all Price Magistrates of Multan Division to take strict action against those who were involved in overcharging.

He issued these instructions while presiding over meeting regarding price control here on Saturday. He asked all the Deputy Commissioners to visit vegetable, fruits and grain markets to monitor the demand and supply. He also directed them to keep the DC counters in the districts active.

He said that provision of flour on cheaper rates has been started across the division under the direction of Punjab government as the government has given Rs 200 billion subsidy on flour and a 10 kg flour bag is being provided at a price of Rs 490.

He directed districts administration to develop integrated mechanism for supply of subsidized flour to masses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan, Rana Akhlaq Ahmed Khan, Additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahmed and other officials.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Price Sarfraz Ahmed Market All Government Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Shireen Mazari arrested in land encroachment case

Shireen Mazari arrested in land encroachment case

2 minutes ago
 Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morr ..

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morrison in Parliamentary Polls

2 minutes ago
 Australia's new leader overcame crash, party coup ..

Australia's new leader overcame crash, party coup rumblings

2 minutes ago
 Police launches crackdown against motorists using ..

Police launches crackdown against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

5 minutes ago
 Australia's voters end decade of conservative rule ..

Australia's voters end decade of conservative rule

5 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan urges Swedish PM to end support t ..

Turkey's Erdogan urges Swedish PM to end support to 'terror' groups: presidency

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.