ACS South For Improving Public Service Delivery

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar has issued directions to the secretaries to take steps for improving public service delivery in South Punjab.

He also directed officials for the timely completion of development projects.

In a letter issued to all administrative secretaries, it has been asked the secretaries to visit field formations of their departments and check the public service delivery in various sectors and review the progress of work on development projects.

Secretaries were directed to visit all three divisions of South Punjab fortnightly and submit a report based on development projects and redressal of public grievances.

The letter further said that the fortnightly report of the secretaries will be sent to the Punjab government.

