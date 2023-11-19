Open Menu

ACS South For Master Planning Of Bahawalpur Zoo

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ACS South for master planning of Bahawalpur zoo

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, has issued directions for master planning of Bahawalpur Zoo.

He directed the consultant to submit the master plan within one month.

He issued these directions while visiting the Bahawalpur Zoo on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner City Adeel Khan and Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Bahawalpur Zoo Ali Usman were present on this occasion. The Additional Chief Secretary made a detailed visit to the zoo. He inspected the sitting areas and the cafeteria for the visitors and also examined animal and bird sheds and protective grills.

 

Speaking on the occasion, ACS South said that Bahawalpur Zoo is the largest zoo in the region, and it is visited by thousands of people every day. He said that there was a dire need for beautiful sitting areas for visitors within the zoo. Saqib Zafar said that the master planning of the zoo will be done and it will be upgraded, while special funds will be obtained from the Punjab government for this purpose.

Development projects will also be initiated by the zoo's income, he added.

He also directed the maintenance of the zoo in the best possible manner and the renovation of buildings, cafeterias, sitting areas, and iron grills in the zoo on an annual basis.

Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Bahawalpur Zoo Ali Usman, while briefing ACS South Punjab, said that 650 animals and birds were kept in Bahawalpur Zoo, and more than 70,000 people visit the zoo every month.

He said the process of temporary animal shifting to Bahawalpur Zoo was underway due to the upgrade of Lahore Safari Park, and 14 animals, including 10 tigers and one leopard, have been shifted to Bahawalpur Zoo so far.

He further informed us that 90 animals will be temporarily shifted from Lahore Safari Park to Bahawalpur Zoo.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

3 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

18 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

20 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

20 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

21 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

21 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan