ACS South For Revival Of Traditional Sports

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that effective measures would be taken for the revival of traditional sports.

He expressed these views while talking to the President of Traditional Sports Organization Furqan Ahmed Khan who called at his office here on Friday. Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen was also present at the meeting.

He said that the lack of interest in traditional sports among the young generation is no less unfortunate.

ACS South Punjab said that sports like Kabaddi, tug-of-war, wrestling and javelin were becoming a thing of the past while the younger generation was more interested in mobile and computer games.

He said that the government and corporate bodies must come forward for the revival of traditional sports that are disappearing and the media must also play its role to achieve the goal.

Mr Saqib said that the traditional games will be included in the sports Calendar of every district of South Punjab and Traditional sports also be made an integral part of Spring festival activities.

President of Traditional Sports Association Pakistan, Furqan Ahmed Khan, thanked the Additional Chief Secretary for taking a keen interest in the revival of traditional sports and said that traditional sports could be promoted with the efforts of the government.

He said that traditional sports like traditional wrestling, arm wrestling and bull running were disappearing and 35 traditional sports of different regions of Pakistan are becoming extinct.

He also suggested establishing a state-of-the-art sports academy in Multan during the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan