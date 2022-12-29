ACS South for timely completion of roads projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar said that Rs 40 billion have been released for the completion of road projects in South Punjab.

Saqib Zafar said all the projects of the Highways department have been approved but utilisation of funds is slower which indicates a delay in process of schemes.

ACS South was addressing a meeting to review the progress on 560 road projects in South Punjab here on Thursday.

He took notice of the slowness of work on road construction projects and expressed displeasure.

He said that the developmental funds of South Punjab couldn't be shifted due to ring-fencing and negligence has been shown in initiating the projects despite knowing it.

Saqib Zafar directed officials to speed up the construction work on road schemes.

He said that the roads and means of transportation played a pivotal role in the progress of any region and, therefore, the timely completion of road projects was very important.

The progress on the projects be reviewed weekly to complete within the stipulated time frame and the schemes be closely monitored to maintain high quality of construction work, he concluded. Highway officials while giving a briefing, said that Rs 20 billion have been spent on the construction of roads in the current financial year and 163 projects have been completed.

Meeting was informed that 43 percent of funds have been utilised in Multan division, 68 percent in Bahawalpur while 51percent in DG Khan division. It was further informed in the briefing that efforts were being made to complete all the road projects within the stipulated time.