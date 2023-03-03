UrduPoint.com

ACS South Gives Six Months Deadline For Completing Nishtar II Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ACS South gives six months deadline for completing Nishtar II hospital

MULTAN, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar, has given six months deadline to complete the Nishtar II hospital mega projects and any further delay in the completion of project would not to be tolerated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review the progress of the Nishtar II project here on Friday.

He said the government was spending a huge amount of Rs 9.45 billion on Nishtar II hospital and the project will provide health facilities to the people across South Punjab.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Ghulam Farid Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Omar Jehangir attended the meeting while IDAP officials gave briefing.

ACS South Punjab  directed IDAP to resolve all the issues related to connection of suigas, electricity and laying of sewerage line and to start landscaping and plantation work soon.

While giving briefing IDAP officials said the project of Nishtar II was moving rapidly towards its completion as gray structure of the building has been completed, the work of painting was in progress while the biomedical machinery has been imported.

It was informed that Rs 5.73 billion have been spent on the construction of the building, the hospital will consist of 500 beds while 10 modern operation theaters were being constructed there.

It was further informed in the briefing that the hospital project covers an area of 57 acres of land and Rs 4.3 million will be spent on landscaping and plantation project.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Progress All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

23 minutes ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

58 minutes ago
 DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

2 hours ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.