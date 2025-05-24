ACS South inaugurates Chughtai public library

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said on Saturday that books are person's best friend as they foster knowledge and teach the art of thinking.

He highlighted that a library provided thousands of books under one roof, and every book opens the door to a new world for the reader.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Chughtai Public Library, established at the Municipal Committee Alipur, District Muzaffargarh. He was accompanied by Director General Civil Services academy Lahore Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Special Secretary Forests Rana Rizwan Qadeer, and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Qurat-ul-Ain.

ACS emphasized that books cultivate a civilized, informed, and conscious society.

He noted that the library environment encourages reading habits, and urged students and citizens to benefit from this treasure of knowledge.

Director General Civil Services Academy, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, in his remarks, stated that the world has now become a global village, where modern economies and societies are shaped by knowledge. He praised Chughtai Foundation for establishing the library and expressed hope that it would connect the youth with global intellectual trends.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain also briefed the participants about the ongoing development projects in Alipur. On this occasion, the dignitaries also planted saplings in the lawn of the Municipal Committee.