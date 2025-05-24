ACS South Inaugurates Chughtai Public Library
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said on Saturday that books are person's best friend as they foster knowledge and teach the art of thinking.
He highlighted that a library provided thousands of books under one roof, and every book opens the door to a new world for the reader.
He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Chughtai Public Library, established at the Municipal Committee Alipur, District Muzaffargarh. He was accompanied by Director General Civil Services academy Lahore Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Special Secretary Forests Rana Rizwan Qadeer, and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Qurat-ul-Ain.
ACS emphasized that books cultivate a civilized, informed, and conscious society.
He noted that the library environment encourages reading habits, and urged students and citizens to benefit from this treasure of knowledge.
Director General Civil Services Academy, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, in his remarks, stated that the world has now become a global village, where modern economies and societies are shaped by knowledge. He praised Chughtai Foundation for establishing the library and expressed hope that it would connect the youth with global intellectual trends.
Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain also briefed the participants about the ongoing development projects in Alipur. On this occasion, the dignitaries also planted saplings in the lawn of the Municipal Committee.
Recent Stories
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents' cooperation inevitable to make Pakistan polio-free: commissioner4 minutes ago
-
ACS South inaugurates Chughtai public library4 minutes ago
-
FIRs to be registered against deportees, passports to be cancelled: Interior Minister34 minutes ago
-
AJK PM directs PPH Dept to ensure proper water resources management across AJK34 minutes ago
-
Tarar attends funeral prayers of veteran PML-N worker Samina Qasim44 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man for human trafficking and visa scam44 minutes ago
-
WASA alert to cope with urban flooding44 minutes ago
-
Storm, rain cause power supply from various IESCO feeders54 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 41 kg of drugs54 minutes ago
-
Doctor shot dead by unknown armed men in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
India to face united Pakistan, Bilawal' s diplomacy to prevail: Fatehullah Khan Miankhel1 hour ago
-
Law Minister announces completion of WSS Chorlakki solar project1 hour ago