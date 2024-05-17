ACS South Inaugurates Train Bogie Restaurant
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, inaugurated the 'Train Bogie Restaurant' located at Fort Qasim Bagh area near Ghanta Ghar Chowk here on Friday
Special Secretary Housing South Punjab, Rana Saleem Khan and Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan were also present on this occasion.
Addressing the opening ceremony, ACS South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that the train bogie restaurant was the result of the efforts of the South Punjab Secretariat.
He mentioned that, at the request of the Secretariat, four rail bogies were provided by Chairman Railway with two handed over to Multan, one to Bahawalpur, and one to DG Khan PHA.
He said that the Train Bogie Restaurant has already been established in Fareed Gate Bahawalpur and has now been inaugurated in Multan. The purpose of the Train Bogie Restaurant was to offer a beautiful spot for citizens to enjoy tea, coffee, and food with their families.
Rabbani said that the renovation of the Train Bogie Restaurant was carried out by the contractor, and PHA funds were not spent on this project, instead, the lease of this bogie restaurant will increase PHA's income.
He added that, alongside regional development, the South Punjab Secretariat is also committed to providing entertainment opportunities for the people.
Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan stated in his address that the Train Bogie Restaurant has been leased for five years on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.
PHA will receive a monthly rent of Rs 1.7 lakh, with a ten percent annual increase. He told that the location for setting up the second train bogie restaurant will be selected soon.
